WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 13 possibilities

SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm daily, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open daily.

SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Last day for local sites where free food has been available for kids on weekdays this summer, 11:30 am-1 pm lunch, 2-3 pm snacks.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm – this is the only West Seattle wading pool that stays open through Labor Day – assuming it’s a warm, mostly sunny afternoon, which is expected today. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm on the shore at Lincoln Park; session schedule here.

SCRABBLE CLUB: You’re invited to play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm on the north side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), student-produced wine by the glass or bottle.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: In-store radio broadcast by Marco Collins, 3-7 pm, “with a special appearance by Citizen Cope.” (4559 California SW)

TROLL GOES PUBLIC: The giant troll that’s been under construction in Lincoln Park will debut at an “exclusive media unveiling” at 4 pm, and should be publicly visible after that.

VISCON CELLARS: Tonight’s your next chance to visit Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW).

KIDS’ NIGHT OUT: Outer Space Seattle (2820 Alki SW) offers a three-hour drop-off, ticketed event for kids 3 to 12, starting at 5:30 pm – more in our calendar listing.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: Jim Page performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

SUMMER SUNSET SOUND BATH: 7:30 pm at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW), $35.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Blade Palace, Crazy Eyes, Long Shorts, doors 8 pm, music 9 pm at The Skylark, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW).

