WEST SEATTLE FLOAT HUNT: Here’s how many were found on Day 1

We have an update on the other current West Seattle scavenger hunt too – this one is the West Seattle Glass Float Hunt, presented by the West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce. Organizers tell WSB that after the first day, “27 have been found so far. 23 still out in the wild!” They also provided selfies sent by happy finders, including this family:

After the first 50 are found, another 50 are waiting to be hidden. If you’ve missed previous coverage, here’s how it works.