WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Witnesses sought in baseball-bat attack; pickup stolen

Two Crime Watch reports, starting with an attack that happened Monday evening:

BASEBALL-BAT ATTACK: That photo was sent by a West Seattle woman who says a man smashed her car’s windshield with a baseball bat, twice, while she was in the driver’s seat: “It was absolutely terrifying.” This happened near Fauntleroy/Alaska around 6 pm – the victim says she was trying to pull out of the Trader Joe’s parking lot when the attacker got out of his car “to fight someone” and instead attacked her. Police-radio exchanges included a partial description of the attacker as a Black man, mid-20s, thin build, in a car that had varying descriptions, but the last one broadcast by police was “dark gray Prius with blacked-out rims.” The victim was so shaken up – with glass in her mouth – that “Someone took my phone to finish the 911 call. Thank you to that anonymous person.” We’re awaiting the SPD report narrative to see if they learned anything more from witnesses or area video cameras – in the meantime, the victim is hoping more witnesses will come forward – the case # to refer to is 23-248790. SPD’s violent-crimes tip line is 206-233-5000.

Also in Crime Watch, this reader report of a stolen pickup:

