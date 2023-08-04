WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Vandals destroy shaved-ice stand that provides jobs for people with disabilities

We just received this report from Chelsea:

This morning between the hours of 6-10 am, my husband’s shaved-ice stand that he runs through his non-profit, Enigma ASD Services, was vandalized and demolished. The shaved-ice stand is located next to Colman Pool in Lincoln Park. The stand provides first job opportunities for people with disabilities. It has been damaged beyond being able to reopen this season.

It was undamaged when he went on his morning run at 6 this morning. We are surprised by the amount of damage considering the beach/park/path are crowded with people fishing this morning.

This is the third incident involving the stand and theft/destruction.

It is a sad day for the employees who won’t have a job to go to this afternoon and this summer.