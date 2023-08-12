WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two stolen GMCs – green Yukon, white Sierra

Two stolen vehicles to watch for, as stolen vehicles have turned up in many different neighborhoods lately:

STOLEN GREEN YUKON: Michael sent this report:

I’m reporting my neighbor Linda‘s stolen vehicle. It’s a 2002 GMC YukonXL K1500. WA plate BPB8585. Dark green. Stolen last night at 11:07 PM from Dawson Street between California and Erskine. Police report # 23-231236.

STOLEN WHITE SIERRA: This report was sent by Ashley: