WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two stolen GMCs – green Yukon, white Sierra

Two stolen vehicles to watch for, as stolen vehicles have turned up in many different neighborhoods lately:
STOLEN GREEN YUKON: Michael sent this report:
I’m reporting my neighbor Linda‘s stolen vehicle. It’s a 2002 GMC YukonXL K1500. WA plate BPB8585. Dark green. Stolen last night at 11:07 PM from Dawson Street between California and Erskine. Police report # 23-231236.
STOLEN WHITE SIERRA: This report was sent by Ashley:
My niece lives in Port Orchard with her family, but her husband goes to South Seattle College. Their family truck was stolen out of the parking lot. The case number is 23-219742. Their truck is a 1994 GMC Sierra. Diesel. Automatic. Cloth seats, pink & blue lines that fade into droplets going down the sides. WA plate number B54865S.
| 0 COMMENTS