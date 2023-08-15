WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Trailer stolen; Kia theft attempt fails

Two reader reports:
TRAILER STOLEN: Sent by Dan:
Trailer in attached image taken from our driveway today in Fairmount Park neighborhood. No license plate or rear gate on trailer. An attempt to steal it occurred Saturday by a male and female in Ford Econoline van that now has front right damage after they smashed into my car!!
We’ll add the report # when we get it.
KIA THEFT ATTEMPT FAILS: From Carolyn:
Sometime late Sunday night/early Monday morning, someone broke into my car. Parked in front of the house (west of The Junction). They smashed the passenger-side window and attempted to hotwire the car but failed. The police report number is 23-232990. Nothing was (thankfully) stolen from the inside of the car. Car is a 2014 black Kia Forte.
