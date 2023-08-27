WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Kawasaki motorcycle, Tern cargo e-bike

Two thefts:

STOLEN MOTORCYCLE: Reported via text:

My motorcycle was stolen this morning on 16th Ave SW in front of South Seattle College. Between the hours of 4:45 am-7:02 am. It was a 2017 Kawasaki z650, all black. The people who stole it didn’t have keys and there was a lock on the front tire. So it had to have been picked up by a truck of some sort. If anyone has any information or has seen anything, please reach out to me via email or text. Ivyfreyab@gmail.com 206-981-6190

Police incident # is 23-247255.

STOLEN CARGO E-BIKE: Reported via email:

Tern GSD electric cargo bike with two batteries and with 7,300+ miles stolen on 8/26/23. Clubhouse with seating for two kids, aftermarket mudflap on rear fender. Transporter Rack with black ILE Bag. Black tape used to secure chain-guard. Please help me find this daily commuter/kid-hauler.

If found, please report to SPD case number T23018872