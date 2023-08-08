WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: School damaged by gunfire; stolen Sportage; another broken-window car prowl

Three reports:
GUNFIRE DAMAGES SCHOOL: From Seattle Police report summaries, this Monday discovery on the Highland Park Elementary campus:
At 10:32 [am], staff observed two children handling a spent casing in the playground area. The staff member then observed bullet damage on the building. Police responded and noted ballistic damage to a floodlight and on the exterior of the building where the floodlight was located. Staff indicated the light was functioning Thursday (8/3) and found damaged Friday (8/4).
If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 23-225299.
STOLEN SPORTAGE: From Molly: “We unfortunately woke up to our 2022 white Kia Sportage stolen from our driveway this morning in Gatewood. With the string of people joyriding and swapping Kia/Hyundais, we are really hoping it is still in the neighborhood.” License plate CAC0282.
ANOTHER BROKEN-WINDOW CAR PROWL: From Brigid:
Woke up to our driver’s-side door smashed Friday, August 4th. Parked on 29th Street SW in front of our house, between Cloverdale and Trenton. Nothing inside to steal, pure vandalism entertainment. Rash of cars’ windows being broken in our Westwood neighborhood :( Neighbors think it could have been between 530 am-700 am? Submitted police report.
