WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: School damaged by gunfire; stolen Sportage; another broken-window car prowl

Three reports:

GUNFIRE DAMAGES SCHOOL: From Seattle Police report summaries, this Monday discovery on the Highland Park Elementary campus:

At 10:32 [am], staff observed two children handling a spent casing in the playground area. The staff member then observed bullet damage on the building. Police responded and noted ballistic damage to a floodlight and on the exterior of the building where the floodlight was located. Staff indicated the light was functioning Thursday (8/3) and found damaged Friday (8/4).

If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 23-225299.

STOLEN SPORTAGE: From Molly: “We unfortunately woke up to our 2022 white Kia Sportage stolen from our driveway this morning in Gatewood. With the string of people joyriding and swapping Kia/Hyundais, we are really hoping it is still in the neighborhood.” License plate CAC0282.

ANOTHER BROKEN-WINDOW CAR PROWL: From Brigid: