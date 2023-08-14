WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Package thief in a truck

From an Arroyos resident:

I live in the Arroyos neighborhood and last week we had a truck following a UPS truck in our neighborhood and stealing packages from porches in broad daylight. We have a neighborhood Whatsapp and a couple neighbors reported it, one neighbor caught the theft completely on video through Ring. Another sent a picture they took driving up our hill.

(Screengrab from video)

The truck is a Ford F-250 or F-350, white w/ 4 doors, and has a black “landscaping” gate around back. The truck is pretty unique, and no plates (of course). (Saturday) night my family was returning home around 10:45 pm from a long day out and we came up right behind the truck. We drove past the truck and I snapped another picture for a better close-up and the guy saw me do it, so he ran us down in his truck and almost hit us and then tried to run us off the road. He pulled up next to the passenger side with a face mask on and was yelling at us about taking his picture and he was taking a video of us. Fortunately he didn’t actually do any damage and we got away and home safely, but needless to say it shook us up and he clearly didn’t like being “seen.” … The driver was definitely the man in the earlier pictures. I got a better picture of the unique mud flaps on his vehicle, which my husband tracked down to a Foxboro, Mass Ford dealership called Rodman Ford (logo looks like a lion). The truck and the mud flaps are pretty distinct, not to mention no plates.