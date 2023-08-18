UPDATE: Apparently false report of ‘gunfire’ north of The Junction; stolen silver Elantra

Two more incidents to report, one unfolding right now:

FALSE REPORT OF GUNFIRE: 9:39 PM: 911 received multiple calls about this a short time ago. Dispatch told officers that one caller at an apartment building in the 4100 block of California claims somebody – possibly a neighbor – fired a gun from a balcony. No injuries reported. Police are trying to sort this out right now. We’ll add anything more we hear.

9:53 PM: Police are not finding any evidence of gunfire despite that report, and now believe it was fireworks – they’ve reported finding an “empty box.”

Meantime, via email:

STOLEN SILVER ELANTRA: Stolen-car report tonight from Lauren: