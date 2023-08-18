West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Apparently false report of ‘gunfire’ north of The Junction; stolen silver Elantra

August 18, 2023 9:39 pm
Two more incidents to report, one unfolding right now:

FALSE REPORT OF GUNFIRE: 9:39 PM: 911 received multiple calls about this a short time ago. Dispatch told officers that one caller at an apartment building in the 4100 block of California claims somebody – possibly a neighbor – fired a gun from a balcony. No injuries reported. Police are trying to sort this out right now. We’ll add anything more we hear.

9:53 PM: Police are not finding any evidence of gunfire despite that report, and now believe it was fireworks – they’ve reported finding an “empty box.”

Meantime, via email:

STOLEN SILVER ELANTRA: Stolen-car report tonight from Lauren:

PLEASE HELP! Stolen car- silver/gray Hyundai Elantra (license plate AQS2284) stolen (near Fairmount Park). If you see this car, please call 911 and reference case number 23-237899. My fiancé starts teaching in about a week, and really needs his car back.

  • West Seattle Mad Sci Guy August 18, 2023 (9:48 pm)
    I am 99% sure I heard this and thought it was just fireworks. I even thought at the time ‘people say gunfire sounds different’.  Don’t I have egg on my face…

  • Plf August 18, 2023 (9:51 pm)
    I’m at 44th and Andover, thinking it was fireworks, let’s shoot of fireworks with high fire danger

  • Fireworks August 18, 2023 (9:51 pm)
    It was fireworks. I’m at the junction, quite close to where they went off and heard the “sparkler” sound after the initial bursts. 

  • Wanda August 18, 2023 (9:52 pm)
    I saw definite fireworks in the sky at that same time from my house just north of 4100 California. 

  • WSB August 18, 2023 (9:52 pm)
    Yeah, despite the apartment person who claims they saw gunfire, police have just found an empty box of fireworks. So we’ll be updating.

