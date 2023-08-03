WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Child luring in Highland Park

Thanks to a reader who asked us about this incident; we asked SPD and they in turn have just posted about it on SPD Blotter:

Yesterday, police responded to an attempted luring of a minor in the 1100 block of Southwest Cloverdale Street within Highland Park playground.

Officers arrived just before 5:00 p.m. and spoke with the victim’s mother, who reported a man grabbed hold of her four year old son near the bathrooms of the park.

The male suspect was described to be a White male, who was approximately 70-80 years old, wearing a red shirt, black shorts, and black tennis shoes. He was also clean shaven and bald with sunspots on his head. The suspect had left the area prior to police arriving at the location.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call 911 and reference incident #2023-220035.