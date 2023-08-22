WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 reader reports

Three reader reports:

THEFT ON TWO WHEELS: From a reader via email:

I wanted to report a theft from my residence this morning at 8:52 am (a police report has already been filed). A man riding a bicycle rode onto our lot and stole a large bag from the porch outside of our front door at 8:52 am this morning. Our doorbell camera captured the theft. I am attaching screenshots from that recording.

Several hours later he was seen walking around the Mesob grocery on 16th and Henderson towards the apartments at 17th and Henderson, so it is unclear if he lives in the neighborhood.