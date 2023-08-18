West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Early morning sighting

August 18, 2023 10:05 am
Thanks again for sending your coyote-sighting reports. Got another one this morning, from Steph, who emailed to say, “saw a Coyote this morning on Atlas Pl SW around 6:45 a.m.” That street on the slope between Beach Drive and Seaview is in a greenbelt area, but they can roam far from greenbelts too. Wherever you are, here’s info about coexistence – including encouraging them to keep their distance by not providing food (from pet food to unaccompanied pets), They otherwise will find food such as rodents, small wildlife, and fruit.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Early morning sighting"

  • Beto August 18, 2023 (10:32 am)
    I hope the coyotes take care of the rabbits and rats! Wile E., come over to Arbor Heights where there’s a buffet for you!

  • Kravitz August 18, 2023 (10:53 am)
    I bet I saw the same one this am in Seaview; walking the dog around 6:30 am we bumped into one on Raymond and 46th and it ventured past the Seaview church and went westbound on Graham where it disappeared. I was surprised by it’s size – easily the same as my 65 lb pup. 

