TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Heat-wave Monday

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, August 14th.

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

The National Weather Service‘s heat alert is in effect. Today’s forecast: Sunny with afternoon haze, high in the mid-80s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:04 am; sunset will be at 8:23 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro – regular schedule – check here for advisories.

Water Taxi – regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service. Check Vessel Watch to see where the boats are.

LOW BRIDGE

You might have seen the SDOT messageboards announcing a low-bridge closure starting yesterday and lasting all week. No such closure was announced by SDOT, and the bridge was open yesterday, plus it appears to be open this morning. No one at SDOT got back to us yesterday to explain the signs so we’re hoping to reach them this morning. Meantime, here’s the low-bridge cam:

OTHER SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!