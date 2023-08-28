TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: August’s last Monday

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, August 28th, and we’re starting the last workweek before Labor Day.

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Partly sunny, chance of showers/thunderstorms, high in the mid-70s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:22 am; sunset will be at 7:58 pm.

BACK TO SCHOOL

More local students will return to class this week – Wednesday (August 30th) is the official first day for Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School and the Vashon Island School District (which has many students who commute by ferry from Fauntleroy). Our full list of start dates is here.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro – regular schedule – check here for advisories. The September “service change” happens Saturday – for West Seattle, the Route 55 suspension and some Route 22 changes are most notable.

Water Taxi – regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service. Check Vessel Watch to see where the boats are.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low-bridge cam:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!