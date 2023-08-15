TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid I-5, and not just because of the vice presidential motorcade

Just a reminder if you missed it in our morning traffic roundup: Vice President Kamala Harris is in the area for another hour and a half or so, and that’s not the only reason to avoid I-5 – there’s also a collision on I-5 northbound at Michigan that’s led to some snarling both ways. As for the vice president, she’s reported to be at a fundraiser in Medina right now, after a speech in Georgetown, but will be headed back to Boeing Field for a scheduled 3:30-ish departure, and when the motorcade is in motion, that will again temporarily shut down traffic.