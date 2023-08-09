The list for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Last week’s supermoon-rise, photographed by Brandon Faloona)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Here’s the list of local sites where free food is available for kids on weekdays this summer, 11:30 am-1 pm lunch, 2-3 pm snacks.

DELRIDGE WADING POOL: Noon-5:30 pm – the city says sunbreaks are expected so unless the forecast takes a turn for the worse, they’ll open wading pools today. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Noon-7 pm – see weather note above. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, this outdoor salt-water pool is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Don’t replace it – repair it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

TRIVIA x 5: Here’s where to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

LIVE PIANO MUSIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks. (4210 SW Admiral Way).

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

