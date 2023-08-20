SWIMMING: Colman Pool director passes workplace on 13-mile lighthouse-to-lighthouse swim

Thanks to Jennifer for the info and photos from the latest marathon swim completed by a Northwest Open Water Swimming Association member. Above, swimming past Lincoln Park‘s beach on Saturday afternoon, is Wendy Van De Sompele, who is aquatic director of Colman Pool, and an accomplished distance swimmer at age 57. On Saturday, she swam 13 miles from Point Robinson Lighthouse on Maury Island to Alki Point Lighthouse in West Seattle.

She completed the swim in 10 hours, 21 minutes, Jennifer tells us. She was swimming at a faster pace earlier but then a change in the tide, plus a headwind, slowed her down considerably. Earlier this summer, Van De Sompele swam between three lighthouses in one day – from Gig Harbor to Tacoma to Maury. That swim was chronicled by the Vashon Beachcomber.