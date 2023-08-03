Summer Scramble starts, Silent Book Club hits the beach, comedy, Blue Angels, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Steller’s Jay, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s the list of what’s up for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUMMER SCRAMBLE STARTS: This is Day 1 of the scavenger hunt, but it’s not too late to join! Here’s an update from organizers:

From the West Seattle Time Bandits to the Scurvy Sea Cats and the Meowrmada of Mischief, over 50 teams have already registered for the West Seattle Summer Scramble yARrrr Pirate Adventure, which begins today – Thursday the 3rd – and runs through midnight on Sunday the 6th. Explore West Seattle Parks and hunt for augmented reality pirate kittens (and hidden physical caches!) using your wits and your phone. Register your team and download the clues at:

wondersinaliceland.com/summer-scramble Not sure how to hunt pirates? Avast! We’ve made a short training video called “Learn how to Hunt Pirates in 100 seconds” Get some exercise, try out some new technology, and earn prizes!! Twenty West Seattle businesses have sponsored a treasure chest and filled them with a freebie, a discount, or some other goodies especially for the Scramble. Find all 20 and be entered into a drawing for 1 of 3 Grand Prize Treasure Chests. Start yARrrr adventure today!

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Daily operations continue through Labor Day at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

BLUE ANGELS: They’re practicing today, so you’re likely to see/hear them – photographer Jim Clark posted this schedule in Wednesday’s comment thread:

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Blue Angels #1-#4 Practice Flight

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM – Blue Angels #5-#6 Practice Flight

2:20 PM – 3:20 PM – Blue Angels #1-#4 Practice Flight

SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Here’s the list of local sites where free food is available for kids on weekdays this summer, 11:30 am-1 pm lunch, 2-3 pm snacks.

HIAWATHA WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-5:30 pm. (2700 California SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, noon-7 pm – here’s the schedule of sessions.

DROP-IN ASSISTANCE: Neighborhood House has resources to help with a variety of things – noon-1:30 pm today, drop in to talk about rent assistance. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Birrieria Pepe el Toro will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

SILENT BOOK CLUB ON THE BEACH: The Silent Book Club of West Seattle is changing things up for August, with two events, night and day – the first is tonight, 7 pm, at Alki – see our calendar listing for details.

THURSDAY NIGHT CORNHOLE: Go play at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm.

JOKES IN THE JUNCTION: 8 pm comedy show at Great American Diner (4752 California) – check here for tickets.

There’s even more in our calendar!