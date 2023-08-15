STAGE 2 BURN BAN: This means no beach fires, among other types

(WSB file photo)

A Stage 2 burn ban is now in effect, first ordered by the King County Fire Marshal for unincorporated areas and extended into Seattle and other cities by agreement of the King Co. Fire Chiefs Association. Here’s what this means:

During a Stage 2 burn ban, any outdoor fire such as a backyard fire pit or campfire using chopped firewood or charcoal is prohibited.

Under the ban, any person with a recreational fire who fails to take immediate action to extinguish or discontinue when ordered or notified to do so can be charged with, up to and including, a misdemeanor. Seattle firefighters have also been directed to extinguish any illegal fires during this ban.

Manufactured portable outdoor devices are allowed, including barbecues and patio warmers that are used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Approved fuel devices – including those that rely on charcoal, natural gas, or propane gas – are also allowed.