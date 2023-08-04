West Seattle, Washington

SPORTS: West Seattle High School Athletics sets first tryout/practice dates

August 4, 2023 9:40 am
Long before classes start for the new school year, tryouts and practices begin for fall high-school sports. West Seattle High School has sent its list of first practice/tryout dates for six fall sports:

Wildcat Football
First Day of Practice: August 16th

Wildcat Girls Volleyball
First Day of Tryouts: August 21st

Wildcat Girls Soccer
First Day of Tryouts: August 21st

Wildcat Girls & Boys Golf
First Day of Tryouts: August 21st

Wildcat Girls Swim & Dive
First Day of Practice: August 21st

Wildcat Girls & Boys Cross Country
First Day of Practice: August 21st

Times and locations vary – all those details, along with other information about what to do and who to contact before tryouts/practices begin, can be found here.

