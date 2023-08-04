SPORTS: West Seattle High School Athletics sets first tryout/practice dates

Long before classes start for the new school year, tryouts and practices begin for fall high-school sports. West Seattle High School has sent its list of first practice/tryout dates for six fall sports:

Wildcat Football

First Day of Practice: August 16th Wildcat Girls Volleyball

First Day of Tryouts: August 21st Wildcat Girls Soccer

First Day of Tryouts: August 21st Wildcat Girls & Boys Golf

First Day of Tryouts: August 21st Wildcat Girls Swim & Dive

First Day of Practice: August 21st Wildcat Girls & Boys Cross Country

First Day of Practice: August 21st–

Times and locations vary – all those details, along with other information about what to do and who to contact before tryouts/practices begin, can be found here.