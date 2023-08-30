Sound bath and mandala for Maui, and more for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

Above and below are low-low-tide sights photographed by Rosalie Miller – above, Northern Lacuna sea snail eggs on eelgrass; below, Aggregating Anemones. Today’s tide tops our list of calendar highlights for the rest of your Wednesday:

LOW-LOW TIDE: It just bottomed out at -2.4 feet at 10:52 am, as this year’s last series of daytime low-low tides continues.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm daily through Labor Day. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

WADING POOL OPEN: Seattle Parks says it will open wading pools today, including Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

COLMAN POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, this outdoor salt-water pool is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Don’t replace it – repair it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

SOUND BATH AND COMMUNITY MANDALA FOR MAUI: Join Inner Alchemy for this opportunity to send love, light, and money to Maui fire survivors, at Me-Kwa-Mooks Park (4500 block of Beach Drive SW)

TRIVIA x 5: Five places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm … at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

LIVE PIANO MUSIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks. (4210 SW Admiral Way).

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

BLUE MOON: The full “blue moon” rises at 8:13 pm.

Planning a presentation, meeting, performance, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, or …? If it’s open to the community, please send us info for West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!