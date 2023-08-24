SMOKE WATCH: Hazy now, but no alerts

If you have a westward view like the one we photographed from Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook, you know the Olympics have gone temporarily missing again behind a smoky haze. This time, it’s smoke drifting down from British Columbia as the wind blows out of the north. Air-quality readings (like these on PurpleAir) show the results, but nothing like the last round, and so far, this time it’s not expected to get to alert level, and there’s even a chance of showers tomorrow morning.