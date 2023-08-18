SENTENCED: 9 1/2 years for driver who killed West Seattle couple

(WSB/WCN photo from April 2021 crash scene)

Last month, we reported that 28-year-old Irene Plancarte-Bustos had pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide for the April 2021 North Burien crash that killed a West Seattle couple. Today, she was sentenced in the deaths of 35-year-old Lauren Dupuis-Perez and 38-year-old Kamel Dupuis-Perez, Arbor Heights residents with two children. Plancarte-Bustos had her own young child in her car, driving almost 60 mph wtth a blood-alcohol level of .24, according to court documents, when she hit the victims’ car, pushing it into the path of a pickup truck whose driver was unable to stop in time. After the crash on the Ambaum “S” curve, Plancarte-Bustos drove to the nearby Rainbow Mini-Mart, where officers found and arrested her. Today King County Superior Court Judge Averil Rothrock sentenced her to what prosecutors proposed as part of the plea bargain – 9 1/2 years (explained in our July report). A defense document in the case file says that will mean Plancarte-Bustos, who had no prior criminal record, will likely be eligible for release in 2028.