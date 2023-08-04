SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Busy day for salmon fishing

As that photo sent by Amber shows (along with others emailed by readers – thank you!), it’s a busy day on Elliott Bay. The question: What’s everyone fishing for? The answer, salmon. Two types, according to Mark Yuasa with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, who tells WSB, “Pink salmon are starting to arrive into Puget Sound,, and with almost 4 million expected to return, this should really generate a lot of anglers onto the water. This weekend inner-Elliott Bay also opens for Chinook salmon fishing.” That’s today through Monday (August 7th); for more on the pink-salmon season, go here.