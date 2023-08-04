West Seattle, Washington

SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Busy day for salmon fishing

August 4, 2023 10:47 am
As that photo sent by Amber shows (along with others emailed by readers – thank you!), it’s a busy day on Elliott Bay. The question: What’s everyone fishing for? The answer, salmon. Two types, according to Mark Yuasa with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, who tells WSB, “Pink salmon are starting to arrive into Puget Sound,, and with almost 4 million expected to return, this should really generate a lot of anglers onto the water. This weekend inner-Elliott Bay also opens for Chinook salmon fishing.” That’s today through Monday (August 7th); for more on the pink-salmon season, go here.

  • TM August 4, 2023 (11:41 am)
    A heads-up to folks, it will remain extremely busy in Elliott Bay as well as related traffic & boats at Don Armeni ramp through the weekend. When they have these short openers it is always busy; this year it will be exacerbated as WDFW announced yesterday that all other chinook fishing (save for designated piers) in Marine Area 10 (roughly Brace Point to Edmonds) was closed for the season early as of last night. So there will be a ton of pressure in and around Elliott Bay.

