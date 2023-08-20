West Seattle, Washington

20 Sunday

55℉

UPDATE: Short-lived ‘scenes of violence’ response on Beach Drive

August 20, 2023 4:29 am
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

4:29 AM: A Seattle Fire “scenes of violence” response is arriving in the 4600 block of Beach Drive SW. So far all we know is they are responding to a report of a shooting. … They’re still sorting out the details and one officer has just told dispatch they’ve found shell casings in the 2400 block of Alki SW.

4:35 AM: Dispatch has just canceled the response to Beach Drive, while SFD is dealing with shooting victims in another part of the city. They also have reports of people showing up at two downtown hospitals with gunshot wounds, no word if related to this initial callout or the non-West Seattle locations with which police are dealing.

Share This

5 Replies to "UPDATE: Short-lived 'scenes of violence' response on Beach Drive"

  • Lp August 20, 2023 (4:33 am)
    Reply

    The sirens woke me up. Will see if there are any updates tomorrow. Thanks WSB!

    • John August 20, 2023 (4:42 am)
      Reply

      Woke my grandmother up, she woke me up. Couldn’t believe the amount of sirens. It’s both distressing and refreshing 

  • John August 20, 2023 (4:40 am)
    Reply

    Listening to the scanner. There’s been a BAD shooting at a Hookah lounge Rainier Ave S. 3 shot and a 4th hit in the arm

    • WSB August 20, 2023 (4:45 am)
      Reply

      Yes, that’s one of the locations to which we allude. But what happened there isn’t clear either. Extremely chaotic, even compared to the usual chaos of early incident responses.

  • Brad August 20, 2023 (4:41 am)
    Reply

    We heard 15-20 shots over two two quick bursts of gunfire. Very rapid and uniform sounding bursts as if from an automatic weapon. Not cool.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.