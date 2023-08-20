UPDATE: Short-lived ‘scenes of violence’ response on Beach Drive

4:29 AM: A Seattle Fire “scenes of violence” response is arriving in the 4600 block of Beach Drive SW. So far all we know is they are responding to a report of a shooting. … They’re still sorting out the details and one officer has just told dispatch they’ve found shell casings in the 2400 block of Alki SW.

4:35 AM: Dispatch has just canceled the response to Beach Drive, while SFD is dealing with shooting victims in another part of the city. They also have reports of people showing up at two downtown hospitals with gunshot wounds, no word if related to this initial callout or the non-West Seattle locations with which police are dealing.