SATURDAY: Talk with School Board Director Leslie Harris

Hate to bring it up, but Seattle Public Schools‘ summer break has just five weeks left. And next week, the district starts having community meetings to talk about the “well-resourced schools” concept that’s expected to lead to school closures. So in advance of that, and whatever other SPS issues are on your mind, our area’s School Board Director Leslie Harris is having a community meeting Saturday (August 5th). 2 pm, Southwest Library (9010 35th SW). She’s promising her legendary lasagna, too. Drop in with questions or just to listen in.