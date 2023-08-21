Remembering Roger L. Armstrong, 1947-2023

Family and friends are remembering Roger Armstrong, and sharing this with his community:

Roger Lee Armstrong, born on July 14th, 1947, in Bellingham, Washington, to parents Myrtle and Mervin Armstrong, passed away peacefully at his West Seattle residence on August 8th, 2023, at the age of 76.

Preceding him in death were his sister, Edith Blakeway, his brothers Vincent and James “Moe” Armstrong, and his sister Zelda Kennedy. He is survived by sister Darlene Blurton and brother Greg Armstrong. Following his graduation from Bellingham High School, Roger answered the call of duty and served as a Tracked Vehicle Mechanic in the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he briefly engaged in gillnetting before embarking on a remarkable 35-year career in the commercial floor-covering industry.

His passion and precision left an indelible mark, felt near and far. Roger was married to the love of his life, Christine, for 45 years, meeting serendipitously when he approached her for a dance at Embers on Alki. They shared a profound love for each other, and were inseparable.

They also shared five children; Trina (Rob) Funkhouser, Darryl (Dan) Alexander, T.J. Armstrong, Hesper (Dario) Guerra & Adam Armstrong. Roger also had seven grandchildren: Ellie, Miranda, Ariana, Ali, Abi, and Aubri, and his favorite grandson, Bobby. His first great-grandchild is expected this September. Cherished and loved by all, and known to most as “Papa,” his love and dedication for his family was unmatched.

Wherever Roger went, his presence was felt and appreciated, often met with smiles and laughter. Roger not only had a great sense of humor and sharp wit, he also enjoyed golf, fishing, camping, and hockey.

One of his favorite pastimes was watching the Kraken – he found it thrilling and it gave him a sense of comradery. He was a lifelong Bob Dylan fan and avid cribbage player, who loved all things dark chocolate, and could fix anything.

Donations made in Roger’s memory may be sent to: Bridge Disability Ministries 12356 Northrup Way, Bellevue, WA 98005

Service details to be announced.

Please share memories, photos & condolences of Roger at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Roger-Armstrong

Arrangements Entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle