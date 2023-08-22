READER REPORT: West Seattle Scouts travel to Florida for adventures in exploration, conservation

Scouts from West Seattle traveled to Florida for summer adventures that included important lessons. Jay Brock sent the photos and report:

What an exciting and adventurous summer for West Seattle Crew 282 with members from Troop 282 (Boys), Troop 8282 (Girls), Troop 284(Boys) and Troop 22 (Girls – San Francisco) at Sea Base Florida! Here’s a closer look at their remarkable achievements:

Advanced Open Water Course: Completing the Advanced Open Water course is a significant accomplishment. It suggests that the members of both troops are skilled and experienced in scuba diving, having undertaken more than 10 dives in the Florida Keys, including night dives. These experiences allowed them to explore the mesmerizing underwater world and encounter a variety of marine life.

Scouting Centers of Excellence in Nature and Environment (SCENE) Project Award: Earning the SCENE project award demonstrates their commitment to environmental stewardship and nature preservation. It signifies that they have not only enjoyed the natural world but also actively worked to protect and conserve it.

PADI Project Aware Coral Reef Conservation Project: Participating in a PADI Project Aware Coral Reef Conservation project in Florida is an admirable contribution to marine conservation. Coral reefs are vital ecosystems that require protection, and the effort put into this project will help restore and maintain the health of these reefs.

This summer adventure was not only thrilling but also educational and environmentally responsible. It’s evident that the scouts are dedicated to both adventure and making a positive impact on the environment. This experience will likely leave a lasting impression on all the participants and inspire a sense of responsibility towards preserving our natural world.