PHOTOS: Scenes from Blue Angels finale day

The Blue Angels‘ final 2023 performance in Seattle is over as of three-plus hours ago. We have reader photos to share – above, Monica Zaborac‘s classic view of their downtown flyby, from West Seattle; below, Erin Szekely sent a view from Seacrest:

From Christie B., some of the people who gathered at the Jack Block Park overlook to watch:

West Seattle photographer Jerry Simmons went to the show’s intended viewing area on the east side, and describes this image as a “vapor cone” around the jet, resulting from higher humidity:

Next weekend the Blue Angels perform in Montana, at the Yellowstone International Air Show.