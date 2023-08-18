Outdoor movie, wading pool’s closing day, more on the list for your West Seattle Friday

(Wednesday night at Alki, photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here are highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar!

GARDEN CENTER OPEN: Need late-summer (or pre-fall) plants for your garden, containers, etc.? You can shop at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open with a variety of student-grown plants, until 2 pm. (North end of campus, 6000 16th SW)

SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm daily, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open daily.

SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Here’s the list of local sites where free food is available for kids on weekdays this summer, 11:30 am-1 pm lunch, 2-3 pm snacks.

2 WADING POOLS OPEN, 1 FOR LAST DAY: Delridge and Hiawatha wading pools are open noon-5:30 pm. This is the last day of the season for Delridge, while Hiawatha’s last day is tomorrow. (4501 Delridge Way SW and 2700 California SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm – this is the only West Seattle wading pool that stays open through Labor Day. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm on the shore at Lincoln Park; session schedule here.

SCRABBLE CLUB: You’re invited to play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm on the north side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), student-produced wine by the glass or bottle.

VISCON CELLARS: Tonight’s your next chance to visit Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW).

KIDS’ NIGHT OUT: Outer Space Seattle (2820 Alki SW) offers a three-hour drop-off, ticketed event for kids 3 to 12, starting at 5:30 pm – more in our calendar listing.

AT KENYON HALL: Singer-songwriter showcase, signups at 6 pm, music 6:30-9 pm. (7904 35th SW)

OUTDOOR MOVIE AND FOOD DRIVE: As previewed here, the West Seattle Junction Association presents “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at Camp Long tonight (sunset is shortly after 8 pm so be there by then!), free but bring nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank if you can. (5200 35th SW)

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: Herky Cutler performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

SUMMER SUNSET SOUND BATH: 7:30 pm at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW), $35.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Ouija Boob Music Video Release with L80 and Hot Hail, doors 7 pm, music 8 pm at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW).

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: In-store show by NightOfAL, 8 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!