Outdoor movie, Blue Angels, more for your West Seattle Friday

GARDEN CENTER OPEN: Need more plants for your garden, containers, etc.? You can shop at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open with a wide variety of student-grown plants, until 2 pm. (North end of campus, 6000 16th SW)

OPENING DAY: Future Primitive opens its Alki tap shack today, as announced earlier this week. (2536 Alki SW)

SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm daily, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open daily.

SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Here’s the list of local sites where free food is available for kids on weekdays this summer, 11:30 am-1 pm lunch, 2-3 pm snacks.

DELRIDGE AND HIAWATHA WADING POOLS OPEN: Noon-5:30 pm. (4501 Delridge Way SW and 2700 California SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm on the shore at Lincoln Park; session schedule here.

SCRABBLE CLUB: You’re invited to play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm on the north side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), student-produced wine by the glass or bottle.

BLUE ANGELS: Today their scheduled airshow (which will affect other air traffic routing) is set for 3:20-4:30 pm, per the Seafair website.

VISCON CELLARS: Tonight, visit Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW).

KIDS’ NIGHT OUT: Outer Space Seattle (2820 Alki SW) offers a three-hour drop-off, ticketed event for kids 3 to 12 – more in our calendar listing.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: John Quinn performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

SUMMER SUNSET SOUND BATH: 7:30 pm at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW), $35.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Fishing Trip, The Slurps, doors 8 pm, music 9 pm at The Skylark – $10, all ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW).

OUTDOOR MOVIE: “Spirited Away” is tonight’s monthly outdoor movie at Maarten Park next to West Seattle Church of the Nazarene, all welcome, 8:49 pm. (42nd/Juneau)

