NEXT WEEKEND: Alki Beach Pride street-closure reminder

This weekend is relatively quiet in West Seattle, but next weekend has big events, highlighted by Alki Beach Pride on Sunday, August 20th. This year for the first time, a street closure is part of the plan, and permit conditions require an advance reminder to the community, so we’re helping get that out. The official notice is here. The street closure will be on Alki Avenue SW from Marine to 60th; the festival will run noon to 7 pm, but the closure will start earlier – with morning setup – and end later – with evening breakdown,