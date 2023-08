In case you haven’t seen this in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar: Special Olympics has a new West Seattle program on the way, and there’s a kickoff event this Thursday for everyone interested. It’s happening at Lincoln Park picnic tables 53/54 [map], 5-7 pm Wednesday (August 16th). You can register an athlete at specialolympicswashington.org/athlete-registration and/or contact westseattleso@gmail.com with questions.