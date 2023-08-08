HUNT CONTINUES: The glass float that was found almost afloat

This is the fourth day of this year’s West Seattle Glass Float Hunt, with 19 of the first 50 still waiting to be found. Of those that have been found, one was hidden almost afloat:

That’s Jonah of Alki Kayak Tours “hiding” a float on a piling – note the tide (and weather!) difference when float hunter Phil found and retrieved it:

Of the remaining 19, organizers say:

All of them are in businesses and none are outside. Here are the found locations (which will not be repeated):” Alki Kayak Tours

Beveridge Place Pub

By & By Skate Shop

C&P Coffee

Cupcake Royale

Dumplings of Fury

Easy Street Records

Emerald Water Anglers

Hotwire Coffee

Launchpad Coworking

Log House / Historical Society

Meeples Games

Next to Nature

Princess & The Bear Wines

Starbucks

The Alley

The Grove

Three 9 Lounge

WEND Jewelry

Marination

Me-Kwa-Mooks

By the nursery

Whale Tail

Jack Block Park

Belvedere Park

Schmitz Park

Lowman Beach Park

Dakota Place Park

Totem Pole Park

Madison Middle School

Hope Lutheran

If you’re just finding out about this, backstory is in this preview from last week.