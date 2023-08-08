HUNT CONTINUES: The glass float that was found almost afloat

This is the fourth day of this year’s West Seattle Glass Float Hunt, with 19 of the first 50 still waiting to be found. Of those that have been found, one was hidden almost afloat:
That’s Jonah of Alki Kayak Tours “hiding” a float on a piling – note the tide (and weather!) difference when float hunter Phil found and retrieved it:
Of the remaining 19, organizers say:
All of them are in businesses and none are outside. Here are the found locations (which will not be repeated):”
Alki Kayak Tours
Beveridge Place Pub
By & By Skate Shop
C&P Coffee
Cupcake Royale
Dumplings of Fury
Easy Street Records
Emerald Water Anglers
Hotwire Coffee
Launchpad Coworking
Log House / Historical Society
Meeples Games
Next to Nature
Princess & The Bear Wines
Starbucks
The Alley
The Grove
Three 9 Lounge
WEND Jewelry
Marination
Me-Kwa-Mooks
By the nursery
Whale Tail
Jack Block Park
Belvedere Park
Schmitz Park
Lowman Beach Park
Dakota Place Park
Totem Pole Park
Madison Middle School
Hope Lutheran
If you’re just finding out about this, backstory is in this preview from last week.
| 1 COMMENT