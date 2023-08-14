Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

(This morning’s sunrise, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

The weather has shuffled our routine today so this list is later than usual, but might still be of value, so here are the calendar highlights – note that we can’t verify which indoor venues do and don’t have A/C, so check directly before you go:

GLASS FLOAT HUNT CONTINUES: As of early this morning, 19 floats were still waiting to be found. Plus, organizers tell us:

Merchants are holding their own events for people who haven’t been able to find one: CAPERS Home is doing drawings next Sunday and on the 20th at 2pm and the way to register is by signing up on their mailing list. Fleurt is auctioning off 2 and the proceeds will go to the Maui Humane Society. Current Coffee is holding a drawing and the way to enter is by making a purchase in-store.

SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Here’s the list of local sites where free food is available for kids on weekdays this summer, 11:30 am-1 pm lunch, 2-3 pm snacks.

WADING POOLS OPEN: Noon-7 pm. Today’s scheduled pools in West Seattle: EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

COLMAN POOL OPEN: This outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

COMMUNITY PADDLE: Monday nights all summer long, get out on the water with Alki Kayak Tours, 6 pm. (1660 Harbor SW).

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, first-time players too. $5.

INTRODUCTION TO MEDITATION: Monthly event, all welcome, doors open 6:45 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

OPEN MIC: Weekly BedHead Open Mic continues at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau), 7 pm (signups at 6:30) – info in our calendar listing.

PLAY TRIVIA! Here are three Monday night options for trivia – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MONDAY MUSIC: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar ? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!