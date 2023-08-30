HELPING: Pencil Me In For Kids distributes school supplies to West Seattle students

Before local Seattle Public Schools start the new school year one week from today, volunteers and donors pitched in for another year of Pencil Me In For Kids, which procures and distributes school supplies for students in need.

Pencil Me In For Kids is a project of the Rotary Club of West Seattle, with help including donations from Fauntleroy Church. Volunteers gathered at the American Legion Post 160 hall on Tuesday afternoon to sort supplies, and distribution was planned today. You can support PMIFK with donations to the Rotary’s foundation.