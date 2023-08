Celebrating one of the most abundant vegetables of the season, the West Seattle Farmers’ Market is hosting the Zucchini 500 today. First you make a zucchini vehicle, perhaps with parental help; then you decorate it …

and then it’s off to the race track!

You’ll find all this at the south end of the market, right by the California/Alaska entrance. The zucchini and trimmings are free (though since the market is a nonprofit, donations are always welcome).