HAPPENING NOW: First ‘Summer Sunday in the Alley’ in West Seattle Junction

Sundays in The Junction keep expanding – beyond the West Seattle Farmers’ Market itself, and the year-round businesses, pop-ups add to the possibilities, and starting today there’s another one: Summer Sundays in the Alley. To find it, just walk into the alley east of California on the Farmers’ Market block (between Oregon and Alaska) and look for the mural and canopies.

Food, art, and music are part of the plan, 10 am to 4 pm every Sunday this month, with different guest vendors within the pop-up, like Lovely and Dapper Desserts‘ mini-cakes today:

If you’re more into savory than sweet, the crew from Matador is selling street tacos. Or just soak up the vibe:

This is happening right behind the boutique Carmilia’s (4528 California SW), also open 10 am-4 pm on Sundays.