GET READY: Next Fauntleroy Church Recycle Roundup less than a month away

If you’re ready for some pre-fall cleaning, you can start getting ready for the next Recycle Roundup dropoff event at Fauntleroy Church. It’s set for 9 am-3 pm on Saturday, September 23rd, and the list of what Recycle Roundup partner 1 Green Planet will and won’t take is available already – see it here. Then just be ready to drive up, walk up, ride up, and drop off your recyclables, free, that day. The church’s Green Committee coordinates this twice a year – last one was on Earth Day (April 22nd), with 450 people dropping off 14+ tons of recyclables.