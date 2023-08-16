FRIDAY: Outdoor movie, food drive @ Camp Long

That’s the trailer for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which you can watch for free this Friday night (August 18th) in the meadow at Camp Long (5200 35th SW). It’s the WS Junction Association‘s one and only West Seattle Outdoor Movie presentation this summer, and the movie will start at sundown (sunset is at about 8:20 pm right now). Bring your own chairs/blankets and nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank! (Friday’s forecast says the high will be back to a seasonally typical 70-something.)