FOLLOWUP: See what’s left of Alki Elementary as teardown continues

Thanks to Misa for the photos. If you want to take one last look at Alki Elementary School before it’s all gone, time is running out – demolition continued today, and this is what’s left.

While demolition is ongoing, permits for building its replacement aren’t finalized yet.

We expect to learn this week how Seattle Public Schools> and the city Department of Construction and Inspections will proceed in dealing with the hearing examiner’s decision granting neighbors’ appeal of one requested zoning exception, the proposal to build the school without offstreet parking (without a zoning exception, 48 spaces would be required). Meantime, Alki Elementary classes will be temporarily moved starting this fall to the former Schmitz Park Elementary.