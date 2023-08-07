FOLLOWUP: One more step toward Lincoln Park South, Westcrest Park play-area replacements

(Westcrest Park, reader photo by Jon from May 2021)

Two long-delayed West Seattle play-area projects are another step closer to finally happening. As we reported back in June, the Lincoln Park South and Westcrest Park play-area projects, bundled together, went out to bid. Bidding closed in mid-June with three bids received, but for weeks, the next step – awarding a contract – hadn’t been taken. Finally, the city bidding site shows, last week notice was given that the city intends to award the contract to the low bidder, LW Sundstrom, which bid $1,192,820. Seattle Parks spokesperson Karen O’Connor told us that “Our best estimate at this time is that construction may start late summer. Means & methods are to be determined by the contractor, so we do not know at this time which play area will be first.” Lincoln Park South has been awaiting replacement play equipment for six years; the closed structure at Westcrest has been awaiting a replacement for two years. Our archives show LW Sundstrom’s previous projects include the High Point Play Area renovation in 2018.