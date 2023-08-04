FOLLOWUP: Eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing on track for next year

That was the traffic-camera view – with an arrow drawn by SDOT – when a crew was out Wednesday morning during peak commute time, doing emergency repairs on a pothole on the eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct. (That’s the bridge between 99 and I-5.) This reminded us of what we reported in May, when discussion of the huge hole in the state-owned ramp from the bridge to 99 put the spotlight back on the SSV’s condition. When SDOT got a $5 million grant last year for resurfacing eastbound SSV, there was a vague timeline of “the next few years”; then in May, they said it would likely move up to 2024. This week, SDOT spokesperson Mariam Ali confirmed that: “It is currently in design and expected to go to construction next year. The project is to remove the existing deteriorating concrete overlay along the eastbound lanes just east of SR 99 overpass to around 6th Ave S and placement of a new overlay.” The eastern side of the SSV is the older side, dating back to the ’40s, while the western side was built a little over a decade ago. It was closed several times for repair work during the 2 1/2-year-long full closure of the West Seattle Bridge west of 99.