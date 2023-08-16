FESTIVALS: West Seattle Junction’s fall celebration splitting into two dates this year

(WSB photo from 2022 Harvest Fest cornhole tournament)

Starting this year, the West Seattle Junction Association is separating its trick-or-treating event from the rest of the fall fun with which it used to be combined as the Harvest Festival. WSJA has announced 11 am-2 pm Sunday, September 23rd, as the date for the West Seattle Junction Fall Festival, including favorite activities such as the chili cookoff, cornhole tournament, pie-eating contest, and live music, with less chance of a rainout, less need for major bundling-up. The festival stage will be at Walk-All-Ways, and activities will stretch into the block between Alaska and Edmunds. Then, Junction trick-or-treating will happen on the Sunday closest to Halloween, during the Farmers’ Market on October 29th, 10 am-2 pm, with merchants and partners handing out candy. Watch for more details on both events soon, but in the meantime, set your calendar!