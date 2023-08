3:19 PM: Thanks for the tip. Washington State Ferries says M/V Issaquah had to go out of service for “necessary unscheduled vessel maintenance,” so the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is currently down to one boat. WSF says that “engineers are on board (Issaquah) working on the issue.” Meantime, M/V Kittitas continues the #1 schedule; you can check Vessel Watch for its location.

3:41 PM: WSF now says it’s a “steering issue” and they’re still working on it.