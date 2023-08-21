FEED THE NEED! Delridge Grocery Co-op shopping for a few more helpers, invites you to ‘Volunteer Hangout’

The volunteer-powered Delridge Grocery Co-op has, against all odds, created an oasis of healthy food in a neighborhood where mini-mart shelves of snacks are pretty much the only other options. The team needs to grow to keep the momentum going and the store open (right now they’re up to five days a week). If you are open to the idea of spending three hours, once a month, helping the shop stay open so neighbors can buy food – or maybe you’d be interested in helping pack/deliver DGC’s Essential Boxes on Saturdays – come chat with the current crew this Wednesday night. They’ll be at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) 5-8 pm Wednesday (August 23rd). No obligation – stop by, ask questions, find out how the DGC works. “We’ll even bring some goodies to share from the store!” the DGC team promises.

P.S. If you haven’t shopped at the co-op (5444 Delridge Way SW), you do NOT have to be a member – it’s open to all,