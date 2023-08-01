Election Day, Night Out, Seafair Parade of Ships, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

Thanks to Theresa Arbow-O’Connor for the photo of last night’s moonrise. Tonight at 9:24 pm, the Full Sturgeon Moon – second of this summer’s four supermoons – will rise. Before then, here’s what’s happening, starting with two major events:

ELECTION DAY: Your deadline for voting on City Council District 1, County Council District 8, School Board District 6, Port Commission Position 5, and the Veterans, Seniors, Human Services, Seniors Levy is 8 pm tonight if you’re using a King County Elections dropbox (here’s the list/map – West Seattle has three) or sooner if you’re sending your ballot by USPS mail (ensure it gets today’s postmark). Tonight’s first and only round of results should be out by 8:15 pm.

NIGHT OUT: Hundreds of block/building parties tonight, part of a nationwide event celebrating community and focusing on safety. General hours are 5-9 pm – be aware that many non-arterial streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the duration.

Also today/tonight:

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Here’s the list of local sites where free food is available for kids on weekdays this summer, 11:30 am-1 pm lunch, 2-3 pm snacks.

SEAFAIR PARADE OF SHIPS: Around noon (time approximate), one U.S. Navy ship, three Royal Canadian Navy ships, and two U.S. Coast Guard cutters will “parade” past West Seattle’s Elliott Bay shores, headed toward downtown, where they’ll be open for tours later in the week as part of Seafair. Our preview lists the specific ships.

E.C. HUGHES WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (2805 SW Holden)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, this outdoor salt-water pool is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials, and chess for all levels of expertise.” (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: 6 pm stories and activities for kids at the Delridge P-Patch, weekly throughout the summer starting tonight. (5078 25th SW)

PLAY ALONG IN THE PARK: The West Seattle Community Orchestras welcome you to play music with them one last time tonight, at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) – 6 pm easy music, 7 pm intermediate music. Audience welcome too! More info in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE TAE KWON DO CLUB: First August lesson, 6 pm at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW), all levels welcome.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

MORE TRIVIA: Three places to play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW); also, 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can look into the future any time via our event calendar – if you have something to include on it, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!