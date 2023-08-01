ELECTION 2023: Here are the first City Council District 1 results

Tonight’s first and only round of election-night results is in. Here’s how the City Council District 1 race is looking for starters – remember, no incumbent because Councilmember Lisa Herbold is leaving after two terms:

Maren Costa 4,283 29.05 %

Rob Saka 3,745 25.40 %

Phil Tavel 3,154 21.39 %

Preston Anderson 1,252 8.49 %

Stephen Brown 955 6.48 %

Jean Iannelli Craciun 499 3.38 %

Lucy Barefoot 495 3.36 %

Mia Jacobson 319 2.16 %

This is one of seven by-district races on ballots around the city tonight – we’ll take a look at the others a bit later. Next vote count will be Wednesday afternoon; tonight’s count represents only 20.26 percent of the D-1 voters, the county had received more than 26.6 percent of ballots before the big deadline rush, so many votes remain to be counted.