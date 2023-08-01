West Seattle, Washington

01 Tuesday

ELECTION 2023: Here are the first City Council District 1 results

August 1, 2023 8:13 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

Tonight’s first and only round of election-night results is in. Here’s how the City Council District 1 race is looking for starters – remember, no incumbent because Councilmember Lisa Herbold is leaving after two terms:

Maren Costa 4,283 29.05 %
Rob Saka 3,745 25.40 %
Phil Tavel 3,154 21.39 %
Preston Anderson 1,252 8.49 %
Stephen Brown 955 6.48 %
Jean Iannelli Craciun 499 3.38 %
Lucy Barefoot 495 3.36 %
Mia Jacobson 319 2.16 %

This is one of seven by-district races on ballots around the city tonight – we’ll take a look at the others a bit later. Next vote count will be Wednesday afternoon; tonight’s count represents only 20.26 percent of the D-1 voters, the county had received more than 26.6 percent of ballots before the big deadline rush, so many votes remain to be counted.

5 Replies to "ELECTION 2023: Here are the first City Council District 1 results"

  • Rhonda August 1, 2023 (9:00 pm)
    Reply

    26.6% turnout for such an important election in a VERY troubled city is extremely sad.

    • WSB August 1, 2023 (9:11 pm)
      Reply

      It’ll pick up at least a few more points – later tonight I’m going to go back and look at past election nights vs. final counts.

  • Jort August 1, 2023 (9:00 pm)
    Reply

    Uh oh! Dare I say it’s almost time to break out the sad trombones (“wahhh wahhhh wahhhhhhhhhhh”) for part-time pizza parlor trivia host (he literally advertises this as on his campaign website) Phil Tavel, who looks to be decisively headed to his fourth straight failed political run? I continue to be impressed and amused with just how colossally misaligned with reality the typical comments section repeatedly is. Echo chambers do not equal voting majorities in this city. 

  • Darlene August 1, 2023 (9:01 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks WSB! What happens next? Do the top 3 advance to a final vote? 

    • WSB August 1, 2023 (9:10 pm)
      Reply

      Just the top two. (The only thing final in this election is the levy vote.) It’ll be a few weeks before the results are final and certified – the next few days in particular, with the ballots dropboxed and mailed on Election Day, will be the most volatile ones. Each days’s results drop is usually between 3:30 and 4:30 pm – TR

