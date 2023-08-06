CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Alki Avenue crash, three weeks later

(Reader photo, July 16th)

Three weeks ago tonight, a speeding driver on Alki Avenue smashed into another car so hard, it was pushed over the seawall and into Elliott Bay, with passersby jumping into the water to rescue that car’s driver, 24-year-old Madison Kelly. Harborview Medical Center is no longer able to answer media questions about her condition, due to her medical-privacy status. The most recent update on the crowdfunding page for Ms. Kelly and her family is from two weeks ago, at which time she was described as “breathing on her own (and) discharged from the ICU (but) in a comatose state.” The update says her recovery could take months or years. Meantime, the driver who hit her, a 23-year-old North Seattle man who was driving his brother’s car, has not yet been charged. He was arrested the night of the crash on suspicion of DUI but taken to the hospital rather than jail; he is no longer at Harborview Medical Center but we don’t know whether he was transferred to another medical facility from there. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told WSB late Friday that the case had not yet been referred to them by Seattle Police detectives; as discussed at the most-recent Alki Community Council meeting, discussions were under way regarding whether charges could be filed before the state lab’s toxicology report came in. Meantime, the City Council has since passed a bill that would enable speed-enforcement cameras in that area, but it’s up to SDOT to come up with a plan for installing them; that’s also the agency still mulling whether more speed humps should be added on Alki/Harbor Avenues.